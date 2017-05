Grillo's blog calls on Boschi to quit

Rome, May 9 - The blog of anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Beppe Grillo on Tuesday called on Cabinet Secretary Maria Elena Boschi to quit over reports that she asked UniCredit CEO Federico Ghizzoni to consider buying a troubled bank that subsequently went insolvent. "Boschi must get packing or we'll go everything to send her back home," read the post. "And we will evaluate possible actions on the judicial front".