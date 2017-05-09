ANSA/ Palermo's Teatro Massimo celebrates 120th anniversary

(by Franco Nuccio). Palermo, May 9 - The Teatro Massimo in Palermo is celebrating its 120 years of life and the 20th anniversary of its reopening after restoration work. The theater is celebrating the two anniversaries "with sobriety", said superintendent Francesco Giambrone, presenting its program. He added that the most important "gift" to mark the celebrations was new renovation work scheduled to start this summer that has been "awaited for a long time and funded through the Pact for Palermo" by the central government and local authorities. The theater was inaugurated on May 16, 1897 with Giuseppe Verdi's Falstaff. After hosting leading national and international productions, the theater was shut down in 1974 for renovation work, when productions moved to the city's Politeama theater. On May 12, 1997, the theater reopened with a concert performed by the Orchestra of the Teatro Massimo, directed by Franco Mannino. Claudio Abbado also directed the Berliner Philharmoniker orchestra in one of the performances marking the event. Gustav Mahler's second symphony "Resurrection" on May 12 will be directed by Gabriele Ferro, with soprano Rachel Harnisch and mezzosoprano Marianna Pizzolato and the orchestra and choir of the Massimo Theater to mark the 20th anniversary of the theater's reopening. Also, an exhibition will be inaugurated on May 11 in the Pompeiana Hall, organized by architect Gloria Martellucci and the Amici del Teatro Massimo, called "Artisti e artigiani di ecellenza" (artists and artisans of excellence). The exhibit will showcase, among others, costumes from the theater's productions over the past two decades, inspired by the work of artists including Felice Casorati and Renato Guttuso, aswell as photographs. The theater is not scheduled to close during renovation work, Palermo Mayor Leoluca Orlando and the theater's superintendent said. The restoration is worth some 20 million euros, mainly funded by the State through the so-called 'Pact with the South' and will concern the theater's frescoes and stage as well as decorations in the entrance and halls including the Mirror Hall, among others. The restoration is about to start and is scheduled to end between 2021 and 2023.