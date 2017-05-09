Giro: Jungels takes pink jersey, Polanc wins 4th stage

Etna, May 9 - Quick-Step's Luxembourg rider Bob Jungels is the new leader of the Giro d'Italia after Tuesday's fourth stage from Cefalu to the summit of Mount Etna. Slovenian Jan Polanc of UAE Team Emirates won the stage ahead of Russian Ilnur Zakarin. Australia's Rohan Dennis, one of the pre-race favourites, dropped out of the Giro on Tuesday after the BMC rider fell on Sunday's third stage. The 100th edition of the world's second-biggest stage race was hit by a pre-race doping case when two riders from the Bardiani team failed a UCI drugs test. The pair, Nicola Ruffoni and Stefano Pirazzi, were dropped by the team. The Giro runs until May 28. The 3,572km course includes six mountain top finishes and two testing time trials. Colombian climbing ace and 2014 winner Nairo Quintana goes into the race as clear favourite but last year's winner Vincenzo 'the Shark' Nibali, who also won in 2013, is also fancied to retain his crown.