Fishers, thermal baths declare under 5,000 euros

Rome, May 9 - Fishers and thermal-bath businesses on average declare earnings of under 5,000 euros a year, according to economy ministry data released on Tuesday regarding the self-employed and small enterprises. Notary studios, on the other hand, declare average earnings of 244,000 euros a year, while pharmacies declare 116,000. The ministry said shopkeepers were the mayor group of self-employed people to declare the least - with an average of 22,510 euros in 2015 - despite a 18% rise with respect to 2014.