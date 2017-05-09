Rome

Take trash to regional offices, Raggi tells Renzi (2)

Rome mayor says Lazio PD must 'wake up'

Rome, May 9 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi hit back at Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Tuesday over who is to blame for a trash crisis in the Italian capital. Ex-premier Renzi said Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) council was incapable of solving the problem and the PD would join the so-called Yellow T-Shirts for their annual clean-up on Sunday. "We collect the rubbish but they don't let us take it off the streets," Raggi, who has blamed the PD-led regional government, said on Facebook. "Where does Renzi think he'll take it? Maybe he should transfer it outside the regional government's offices. "Instead he should do something about his men and wake the Lazio PD from the slumber it is in". Raggi said she was not passing the buck and was working on an "extraordinary task force" to get the situation back to normal within a week.

