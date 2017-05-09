Take trash to regional offices, Raggi tells Renzi (2)

Rome
09/05/2017
Rome, May 9 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi hit back at Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Tuesday over who is to blame for a trash crisis in the Italian capital. Ex-premier Renzi said Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) council was incapable of solving the problem and the PD would join the so-called Yellow T-Shirts for their annual clean-up on Sunday. "We collect the rubbish but they don't let us take it off the streets," Raggi, who has blamed the PD-led regional government, said on Facebook. "Where does Renzi think he'll take it? Maybe he should transfer it outside the regional government's offices. "Instead he should do something about his men and wake the Lazio PD from the slumber it is in". Raggi said she was not passing the buck and was working on an "extraordinary task force" to get the situation back to normal within a week.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Neonato muore dopo parto cesareo: quattro indagati
di Leonardo Orlando
Gemma Amendolia torna in città
di Marina Bottari
Potenza del Giro? Accorinti non ci sta
di Lucio D'Amico
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online