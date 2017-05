Take trash to regional offices, Raggi tells Renzi

Rome, May 9 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi hit back at Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi on Tuesday over who is to blame for a trash crisis in the Italian capital. Ex-premier Renzi said Raggi's M5S council was incapable of solving the problem and the PD would join the so-called Yellow T-Shirts for their annual clean-up on Sunday. "We collect the rubbish but they don't let us take it off the streets," Raggi, who has blamed the PD-led regional government, said on Facebook. "Where does Renzi think he'll take it? Maybe he should transfer it outside the regional government's offices".