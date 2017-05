Job shortage part of terror problem - Obama

Milan, May 9 - Former US president Barack Obama said a shortage of jobs was a factor in terrorism during a speech in Milan on Tuesday. "Technology is creating high capital intensity in many economic sectors and less demand for labour and this will become a problem in the advanced world," he said. "This is one of the things that worries me most. I am certain that this is part of the problem that instigates radicalization and terrorism in many countries of the Middle East and south Asia. If many young people are unemployed they will channel their energies in an unhealthy way".