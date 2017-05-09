Palermo M5S in turmoil over leaked recording about Forello

Palermo
09/05/2017
Palermo, May 9 - The 5-Star Movement in Palermo is on turmoil over a recording of a private conversation in the Lower House last year about the anti-establishment movement's candidate to be mayor in the Sicilian city, Ugo Forello. The conversation, between Andrea Cottone, a member of the M5S media team, and MPs Loredana Lupo, Chiara Di Benedetto, Riccardo Nuti and Giulia Di Vita, regards the alleged shady management of Addiopizzo, an anti-Mafia association Forello founded. The recording has been added to evidence regarding the case of alleged false signatures backing 2012 municipal M5S candidates in the Sicilian capital in which Nuti and Di Vita are under investigation. Addiopizzo said it was taking legal action as the content of the recording was defamatory. The M5S described the publication of the recording as an attempt to discredit it and confirmed its support for Forello. It added that it had presented a petition to identify the people responsible for the publication of the conversation and had taken action to stop it being further distributed.
