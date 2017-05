RCS posts 5.7 mn loss Q1 (2)

Milan, May 9 - Publishing group RCS posted a net loss of 5.7 million euros in the first quarter of the year compared to a loss of 22 million in the same period of 2016, the group said Tuesday. RCS said it had confirmed its 2017 targets. RCS said its gross operating margin had become positive again for the first time in the last five years, with a strong contribution from cost cutting, which saw benefits of 14.8 million euros including 8.3 in Italy and 6.5 in Spain. RCS MediaGroup, formerly Rizzoli-Corriere della Sera, is a Milan-based international multimedia publishing group that operates in daily newspapers, magazines and books, radio broadcasting, new media and digital and satellite TV.