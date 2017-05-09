Catania

Giro: Dennis drops out on fourth stage

One of favourites out after fall on Sunday's third stage

Giro: Dennis drops out on fourth stage

Catania, May 9 - Australia's Rohan Dennis, one of the pre-race favourites, dropped out of the 100th Giro d'Italia on the fourth stage from Cefalu to Etna Tuesday. The BMC rider fell on Sunday's third stage. The 100th edition of the world's second-biggest stage race was hit by a pre-race doping case when two riders from the Bardiani team failed a UCI drugs test. The pair, Nicola Ruffoni and Stefano Pirazzi, were dropped by the team. The Giro runs until May 28. The 3,572km course includes six mountain top finishes and two testing time trials. Colombian climbing ace and 2014 winner Nairo Quintana goes into the race as clear favourite but last year's winner Vincenzo 'the Shark' Nibali, who also won in 2013, is also fancied to retain his crown.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Neonato muore dopo parto cesareo: quattro indagati

Neonato muore dopo parto cesareo: quattro indagati

di Leonardo Orlando

'Ndrangheta, arrestato latitante Rocco Barbaro

'Ndrangheta, arrestato Rocco Barbaro

Gemma Amendolia torna in città

Gemma Amendolia torna in città

di Marina Bottari

Potenza del Giro? Accorinti non ci sta

Potenza del Giro? Accorinti non ci sta

di Lucio D'Amico

Ecco le "spiagge da sogno" in Calabria

Ecco le "spiagge da sogno"
in Calabria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33