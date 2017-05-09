Receive Holy Spirit with docility - pope

Vatican City, May 9 - Pope Francis urged the faithful in his Tuesday morning homily at Mass in the Vatican's Santa Marta residence to "receive the Holy Spirit with docility!", Vatican Radio reported. Joining the Pope at Mass, it said, were the Sisters who work in the Santa Marta residence. They were celebrating the feast day of their founder, Saint Luisa di Marillac. The pope reflected on the early Christians' docility and openness to the Holy Spirit against the backdrop of the first persecutions of the Christians.