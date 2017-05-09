Milan

Paris climate agreement significant - Obama in Milan (2)

Former United States president mentions role of Renzi

Paris climate agreement significant - Obama in Milan

Milan, May 9 - Former United States president Barack Obama stressed the importance of the Paris agreement on combatting climate change during a speech in Milan on Tuesday. "With (Italian ex-premier) Matteo (Renzi) we helped give the world a very significant agreement on the climate," said Obama, who is on the second day of a two-day visit to Italy's business capital. Incoming French President Emmanuel Macron asked Obama's successor President Donald Trump not to abandon the Paris agreement during the phone call the tycoon made to congratulate the former on his election, CNN reported a Macron spokesperson as saying. A crunch White House meeting on whether the Trump administration should dump the deal was set to take place on Tuesday, but has been postponed. Obama said his work after leaving the White House is to "train the next generation of leaders" in the world. He said he had talked to former premier Matteo Renzi on "setting up an efficient network of global activists"

