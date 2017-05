RCS posts 5.7 mn loss Q1

Milan, May 9 - Publishing group RCS posted a net loss of 5.7 million euros in the first quarter of the year compared to a loss of 22 million in the same period of 2016, the group said Tuesday. RCS said it had confirmed its 2017 targets. RCS MediaGroup, formerly Rizzoli-Corriere della Sera, is a Milan-based international multimedia publishing group that operates in daily newspapers, magazines and books, radio broadcasting, new media and digital and satellite TV.