I and Michelle will come back often says Obama (2)

Milan
09/05/2017
Milan, May 9 - Former US president Barack Obama opened his keynote speech at the Seed&Chips food innovation summit in Milan Tuesday by saying that "I bring you the greetings of Michelle, and I tell you that we will come back to Italy often". He said "we remember our trips to Tuscany, Rome, she remembers her trip to Milan for the Expo with Sasha and Malia. So I say we will return to Italy very often". Obama thanked former premier Matteo Renzi and former Milan mayor Letizia Moratti for setting up the Expo in Milan, and went on to praise Italians who emigrated to the US. "The United States would not be what it is without the contribution of generations of Italian immigrants, who also had to undergo discrimination, but who with faith, conviction and hard work succeeded everywhere and strengthened the United States".
