Rome

Schengen controls back from tomorrow to May 30

Get to airport earlier says ENAC

Rome, May 9 - Schengena-area border controls will be reintroduced from tomorrow, May 10, until May 30 to ensure the "orderly execution" of a G7 finance summit in Bari May 11-13 and the G7 summit in Taormina May 26-27, official sources said Tuesday. The controls were set to come back into force on the French border at Ventimiglia and Italy's other border crossings with Switzerland, Austria and Slovenia, they said. Civil aviation authority ENAC has already urged travellers to get to the airport earlier as their ID documents will take longer to be checked. ENAC hosted a meeting on the issue Monday with officials from the interior ministry, representatives of the Assaeroporti airport management group, the Italian Board of Airline Representatives (IBAR), and officials from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). ENAC has already asked Italian and foreign airlines to inform their passengers, both on their websites and via all other possible means, and has called on the air transport sector to provide "collaboration and responsibility in applying the most suitable measures to cut to the minimum the impact of the reintroduction of passport controls, so that air transport activities may be carried out with promptness and regular execution of operations".

