I and Michelle will come back often says Obama

Milan, May 9 - Former US president Barack Obama opened his keynote speech at the Seed&Chips food innovation summit in Milan Tuesday by saying that "I bring you the greetings of Michelle, and I tell you that we will coem back to Italy often". He said "we remember our trips to Tuscany, Rome, she remembers her trip to Milan for the Expo with Sasha and Malia. So I say we will return to Italy very often".