'Dolce vita' exports can rise 18 bn by 2022 - Confindustria

Milan, May 9 - Italian 'Dolce Vita' luxury exports can rise by as much as 18 billion euros in 31 advanced markets by the year 2022, Confindustria deputy president for internationalisation Licia Mattioli said Tuesday. The big-business lobby official said "if we take a more ambitious scenario the figure can go up by a further 6.9 billion euros, rising to 18 billion".