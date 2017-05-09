Alfano vows utmost commitment for Italian held in Mauritania

Rome
09/05/2017
Rome, May 9 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano pledged the utmost commitment to achieve a prompt solution to the case of Cristian Provvisionato, an Italian being held in Mauritania, during a meeting on April 26 with the man's mother, Doina Coman, the foreign ministry said Tuesday. The ministry of foreign affairs, in close cooperation with the Italian Embassy in Rabat, is closely and attentively following the case of Provvisionato and has always kept in close contact with his family since the beginning. Provvisionato, an Italian citizen, was arrested in Mauritania at the end of August 2015 and has been in preventative detention since then because local legislation provides that criminal investigations in that country can last up to a maximum of three years. The foreign ministry continues to act at top-most level, asking the Nouakchott Authorities to assure that Provvisionato undergoes a fair and speedy trial. Thanks to the foreign ministry's intervention, the Italian national is being treated respectfully, is allowed to meet and communicate with his family and to receive the goods that they send him from Italy, including the last delivery that was made today. He has also been paid regular consular visits to verify his health condition.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Gemma Amendolia torna in città
di Marina Bottari
Potenza del Giro? Accorinti non ci sta
di Lucio D'Amico
Neonato muore dopo parto cesareo: quattro indagati
di Leonardo Orlando
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online