Alfano vows utmost commitment for Italian held in Mauritania

Rome, May 9 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano pledged the utmost commitment to achieve a prompt solution to the case of Cristian Provvisionato, an Italian being held in Mauritania, during a meeting on April 26 with the man's mother, Doina Coman, the foreign ministry said Tuesday. The ministry of foreign affairs, in close cooperation with the Italian Embassy in Rabat, is closely and attentively following the case of Provvisionato and has always kept in close contact with his family since the beginning. Provvisionato, an Italian citizen, was arrested in Mauritania at the end of August 2015 and has been in preventative detention since then because local legislation provides that criminal investigations in that country can last up to a maximum of three years. The foreign ministry continues to act at top-most level, asking the Nouakchott Authorities to assure that Provvisionato undergoes a fair and speedy trial. Thanks to the foreign ministry's intervention, the Italian national is being treated respectfully, is allowed to meet and communicate with his family and to receive the goods that they send him from Italy, including the last delivery that was made today. He has also been paid regular consular visits to verify his health condition.