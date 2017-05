G7: Taormina to stay open to tourists says mayor

Taormina, May 9 - Taormina is to stay open to tourists despite the Group of Seven summit in the ancient Sicilian city on May 26-27, Mayor Eligio Giardina said on Tuesday. "Everything is ready, 90%, for the G7 and Taormina remains open, without any restrictions, up to June 22," said Giardina, stressing that "from May 23 those who possess a pass will be able to circulate in Taormina and will find that everything is open." Giardina said "tourists can continue to come just as usual: the city is all visitable and shops, restaurants and accommodation are open and functioning as always".