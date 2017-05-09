We'll clean up Rome trash Sunday - Renzi (3)

Rome, May 9 - Rome is "invaded by trash" and the city council is "incapable" of solving the problem, Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said in his e-news eletronic news bulletin on Tuesday. He said the PD would "present its ideas on the management of the refuse emergency" after Sunday, when it will join with the so-called Yellow T-Shirts for their annual clean-up of the Italian capital. Renzi said the "PD is calling upon all those who agree to join in, volunteers, citizens and associations, to carry out policy proposals. "It implements these policies after having organised with these generous volunteers things that the (Rome) administration can't manage to do with its own professionals, or so-called ones". Rome has been lurching from one trash crisis to another under Mayor Virginia Raggi of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), who was elected in a landslide against the PD candidate almost a year ago. M5S leader Beppe Grillo, a stand-up comic, said he blamed the trash crisis on the PD's alleged involvement in the sprawling Capital Mafia graft case. Grillo said in an ironic post on Facebook: "The M5S is to blame for the management of waste in Rome, even though the PD handled it for years with Capital Mafia". In the Capital Mafia case, past rightwing and centre-left Roman administrations have been accused of working with a gang of criminals that allegedly muscled in on lucrative contracts for, among other things, waste management and the the running of Rome gypsy and migrant camps. Alleged ringleaders Massimo Carminati, a former rightist militant and gangster, and leftwing cooperatives chief Salvatore Buzzi, said they could make much more out of such contracts than they could have got if they were instead engaged in drug trafficking. In other remarks in his e-news Tuesday, Renzi said the "wind is changing" in the PD after his recent re-election. "And the polls show an impressive recovery of the PD," he said. Most polls show the PD back to within an inch behind the M5S as Italy's top party.