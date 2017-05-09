Rome

Soccer:Infantino to fight racist 'idiots' after Muntari case

FIFA chief says will speak to player, Tavecchio

Rome, May 9 - FIFA President Gianni Infantino said Tuesday that international soccer's governing body was committed to fighting racist "idiots" like those who abused Ghanaian Sulley Muntari at a recent Serie A match. The Pescara midfielder got two yellow cards when he tried to have a game against Cagliari stopped for abuse directed at him last month. He managed to get a one-match ban that kicked in due to the yellow cards overturned, but the former Inter player remains bitter about the response of the sporting authorities. "I will speak to Muntari and to (Italian Soccer Federation President Carlo) Tavecchio," Infantino was quoted as saying by the Associated Press. "There are always idiots everywhere but we have to fight them". Infantino added that he was concerned that FIFA procedure on such cases was apparently not followed. "The three-step process is stop the game, make an announcement, stop the game a while, get the players out," he said.

