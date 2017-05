Rome restaurant impounded in money-laundering probe (4)

Rome, May 9 - Italian police on Tuesday impounded famed Rome restaurant Assunta Madre, in the central Via Giulia, and arrested six people including the owner, a bank manager and an accountant in a money-laundering probe. The owner, Gianni 'Johnny' Micalusi, was set to travel to Monte Carlo to open an Assunta Madre in the principality along with billionaire nightclub owner and former F1 boss Flavio Briatore, sources said. The bank manager is suspected of pocketing money from Micalusi at a fishmonger's owned by the restaurant owner, with no record of the transactions being made, police said. The six are suspected of falsely claiming assets and laundering money of illegal provenance, judicial sources said. Numerous assets, premises and current accounts are being seized in the probe, sources said. Assunta Madre is frequented by showbiz personalities and soccer players.