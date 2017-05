Asbestos in waste-blaze material (3)

Rome, May 9 - Velletri prosecutor Francesco Prete said Tuesday that the local health agency (ASL) at Pomezia south of Rome had found asbestos in material taken from waste that blazed for four days at the Eco X waste-stockage plant there. The blaze, which started Friday spewing out kilometres-long plumes of smoke, has still not been completely put out. Investigators probing a fire should look into possible links with local criminals, Pomezia Mayor Fabio Fucci said Tuesday. "I fear...waste fires by criminals that make money as they can and then get rid of everything," said Fucci, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Fucci also said he thought there might be a link between the blaze and a suspected arson attack on Pomezia council offices on April 27.