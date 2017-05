Probe crime links to waste-plant blaze - mayor (2)

Rome, May 9 - Investigators probing a fire at the Eco X waste plant at Pomezia south of Rome should look into possible links with local criminals, Pomezia Mayor Fabio Fucci said Tuesday. "I fear...waste fires by criminals that make money as they can and then get rid of everything," said Fucci, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). Fucci also said he thought there might be a link between the blaze and a suspected arson attack on Pomezia council offices on April 27.