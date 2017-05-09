We'll clean up Rome trash Sunday - Renzi (2)

Rome, May 9 - Rome is "invaded by trash" and the city council is "incapable" of solving the problem, Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said in his e-news Tuesday. He said the PD would "present its ideas on the management of the refuse emergency" after Sunday, when it will join with the so-called Yellow T-Shirts for an annual clean-up of the city. Meanwhile the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, Beppe Grillo, said he blamed the trash crisis on the PD's alleged involvement in the Capital Mafia graft case. In other remarks, Renzi said the "wind is changing" in the PD after his recent re-election. "And the polls show an impressive recovery of the PD," he said.