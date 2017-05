Obama to start second day in Milan +RPT+ (2)

(correctly attributes quote to renzi, not Obama). Milan, May 9 - Ex-US president Barack Obama is set for his second day in Milan Tuesday when he will give a keynote speech at the third edition of Seed&Chips, the global summit on food innovation, and receive the keys of the city from Mayor Giuseppe Sala. Obama, who had a dinner with ex-premier Matteo Renzi and 16 Milanese businessmen Monday night, will be in the Siena area next week for a bit of R&R. After the dinner Monday night newly re-elected Democratic Party leader Renzi said Obama was "on top form, he still has a lot to give to world politics".