New CONSIP probe opened, into external consultants (3)

Rome, May 9 - A fresh probe into civil-service procurement agency CONSIP was opened Tuesday, into external consultants, judicial sources said as police seized documents from the agency. An existing probe into suspected graft has seen the arrest of Campania businessman Alfredo Romeo on suspicion of bribing ex-CONSIP executive Marco Gasparri. In that first probe, the father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, Tiziano, has been placed under investigation for suspected influence-peddling and Sports Minister Luca Lotti is being probed for allegedly revealing judicial secrets.