Migrant probes show interest of mafias - Zuccaro (2)

Rome
09/05/2017
Rome, May 9 - Catania prosecutor Carmelo Zuccaro told the parliamentary anti-mafia commission Tuesday that "there is a mass of money destined for migrant reception that attracts the interests of mafia organisations and I say that on the basis of some investigative evidence". He added that it was "wrong to think the mafia operates everywhere, because that way we risk increasing its aura of omnipotence". Zuccaro sparked a row last month by saying he had heard that migrant traffickers were funding some NGOs that rescue migrants to destabilise the Italian economy, although he had no hard evidence of this.
