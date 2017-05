Italy 'indispensable' says Moscovici

Paris, May 9 - European Financial Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Tuesday "Italy is a great country, the third economy in the eurozone, it is an indispensable country for the eurozone, it is a country that has known growth that is not too weak and which is continuing reforms. I am counting on a pro-Europe commitment from Italy today, tomorrow and after the elections". Moscovici was answering a question on whether he feared a victory of the Euroskeptic 5-Star Movement (M5S).