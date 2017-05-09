United, firm agst terror says Mattarella (2)

Rome, May 9 - President Sergio Mattarella said Tuesday that "terrorism today manifests itself in new forms (and) the fight against terrorism has become one of the decisive test beds for Europe". He said "we must respond with firmness and unity, without ever renouncing those civilised principles that are enshrined in our Constitution." Mattarella said "we fought terrorism with firmness, without giving in to those who wanted to change our co-existence and we are called on to be just as firm now". Mattarella said that on the Day of Memory set up by the Italian parliament to recall all terrorism's victims, in Italy and abroad, he wanted to voice "closeness and solidarity" with all those who saw the lives of a loved one "barbarously cut short".