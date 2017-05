Almost 1,000 migrants to land in Salerno inc. dead toddler

Salerno, May 9 - Almost 1,000 migrants were set to land in Salerno Tuesday including a dead three-year-old boy, local sources said. The boy will be buried in the city's cemetery, said Mayor Vincenzo Napoli, voicing "absolute pain". The 991 migrants on board Norwegian ship Siem Pilot included 701 men, 118 women (some heavily pregnant) and 172 minors.