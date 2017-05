Obama visits Last Supper in Milan

Milan, May 9 - Former US president Barack Obama on Tuesday visited Leonardo da Vinci's Last Supper in Milan. Obama was accompanied to the Santa Maria delle Grazie refectory by Culture Minister Dario Franceschini. Later Tuesday Obama will give a keynote speech at the third edition of Seed&Chips, the global summit on food innovation, and receive the keys of the city from Mayor Giuseppe Sala. Obama, who had a dinner with ex-premier Matteo Renzi and 16 Milanese businessmen Monday night, will be in the Siena area next week for a bit of R&R. After the dinner Monday night Obama said that newly re-elected Democratic Party leader Renzi was "on top form, he has a lot to give to world politics".