We'll clean up Rome trash Sunday - Renzi

Rome, May 9 - Rome is "invaded by trash" and the city council is "incapable" of solving the problem, Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi said in his e-news Tuesday. He said the PD would "present its ideas on the management of the refuse emergency" after Sunday, when it will join with the so-called Yellow T-Shirts for an annual clean-up of the city. In other remarks, Renzi said the "wind is changing" in the PD after his recent re-election. "And the polls show an impressive recovery of the PD," he said,