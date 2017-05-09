Wind changing in PD says Renzi (2)

Rome, May 9 - The "wind is changing" in the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) after his recent re-election, leader Matteo Renzi said in his e-news Tuesday. "And the polls show an impressive recovery of the PD," he said. In other remarks, Renzi said Rome is "invaded by trash" and the city council is "incapable" of solving the problem. He said the PD would "present its ideas on the management of the refuse emergency" after Sunday, when it will join with the so-called Yellow T-Shirts for an annual clean-up of the city. Renzi also said "we are rooting for (French President-elect Emmanuel) Macron, let's change Europe".