Wind changing in PD says Renzi (2)

Rome
09/05/2017
Rome, May 9 - The "wind is changing" in the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) after his recent re-election, leader Matteo Renzi said in his e-news Tuesday. "And the polls show an impressive recovery of the PD," he said. In other remarks, Renzi said Rome is "invaded by trash" and the city council is "incapable" of solving the problem. He said the PD would "present its ideas on the management of the refuse emergency" after Sunday, when it will join with the so-called Yellow T-Shirts for an annual clean-up of the city. Renzi also said "we are rooting for (French President-elect Emmanuel) Macron, let's change Europe".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Potenza del Giro? Accorinti non ci sta
di Lucio D'Amico
Gemma Amendolia torna in città
di Marina Bottari
Panorama mozzafiato per la Merkel
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online