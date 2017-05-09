Pininfarina in deal with Iran Khodro for 4 cars (2)

Milan
09/05/2017
Milan, May 9 - Italian auto styling company Pininfarina has sealed a deal with Iranian carmaker Iran Khodro, a company listed on the Tehran bourse, to develop a modular platform to produce at least four car models, the Italian company said Tuesday. The contract, "worth around 70 million euros", will last three years overall. The activities foreseen by the deal "will develop starting from ther conception and engineering of the architecture of the platform, the style of the vehicle, the engineering development and the virtual and physical validation for production," Pininfarina said. CEO Silvio Pietro Angari said the deal "constitutes another significant step in the enactment of Pininfarina's growth strategy in the markets of the new Silk Road and the Middle East". photo: the new Pininfarina H600
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Potenza del Giro? Accorinti non ci sta
di Lucio D'Amico
Gemma Amendolia torna in città
di Marina Bottari
Panorama mozzafiato per la Merkel
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online