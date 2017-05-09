Pininfarina in deal with Iran Khodro for 4 cars (2)

Milan, May 9 - Italian auto styling company Pininfarina has sealed a deal with Iranian carmaker Iran Khodro, a company listed on the Tehran bourse, to develop a modular platform to produce at least four car models, the Italian company said Tuesday. The contract, "worth around 70 million euros", will last three years overall. The activities foreseen by the deal "will develop starting from ther conception and engineering of the architecture of the platform, the style of the vehicle, the engineering development and the virtual and physical validation for production," Pininfarina said. CEO Silvio Pietro Angari said the deal "constitutes another significant step in the enactment of Pininfarina's growth strategy in the markets of the new Silk Road and the Middle East". photo: the new Pininfarina H600