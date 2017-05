Disciplinary action agst Woodcock on CONSIP probe (3)

Rome, May 9 - Cassation Court prosecutor Pasquale Ciccolo on Monday night opened disciplinary action against Naples prosecutor Henry John Woodcock over an article published in La Repubblica on April 21 in which Woodcock spoke about the relations between prosecutors in Rome and Naples probing graft at civil service procurement agency CONSIP and a probe opened by Rome prosecutors against Carabinieri environmental department (NOE) policeman Giampaolo Scafarto. Among other things, Woodcock described as a "serious mistake" Scafarto's attributing to arrested businessman Alfredo Romeo, and not to centre-right politician Italo Bocchino, a phrase allegedly concerning a meeting with the father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, Tiziano. The elder Renzi is under investigation for suspected influence peddling while Sports Minister Luca Lotti is being probed for suspected revelation of judicial secrets.