Argentina, Italy 'unique relationship' - Mattarella (2)

Buenos Aires, May 8 - Argentina and Italy have a "unique relationship," President Sergio Mattarella said after talks with President Mauricio Macri at the Casa Rosada in Buenos Aires Monday. The two countries are "more than friendly, they are fraternal countries," said Mattarella, adding that "mutual collaboration has today resumed impetus and we will do our utmost so that it grows even more in an intense manner". Saying that the two countries "shared" a future, Mattarella added that a deal between Mercosur and the EU was needed, creating a 700-million-people market.