Obama, Renzi talk EU, international issues

Rome, May 8 - Former US president Barack Obama and ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi had an "ample" discussion on EU and international issues in a Milan hotel for one and a half hours Monday, PD sources said. The leaders greeted each other warmly and took off their jackets to talk in shirtsleeves, the sources said. They then went off together to a dinner organised by the Higher Institute for International Policy (ISPI), where they will dine with 16 Milanese entrepreneurs and businessmen.