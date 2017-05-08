Umbria Jazz lineup includes techno, tributes

Perugia, May 8 - This year's Umbria Jazz Festival is set to feature music from the techno revolution as well as a tribute to Italian singer-songwriters in the jazz genre. Performers at the festival will include Kraftwerk, Brian Wilson and the Pet Sounds, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Wayne Shorter with his recent ambitious "Emanon" project, and Jamie Cullum. The programme also contains a Brazilian evening with Stefano Bollani, Egberto Gismonti, and Hamilton De Holanda; Angelique Kidjo in tribute to the queen of salsa Celia Cruz; and lots of jazz with the female septet "Ladies!", the quintet of Enrico Rava and Tomasz Stanko, Fabrizio Bosso with Paolo Silvestri in a celebration of Dizzy Gillespie's 100th birthday, the duo Hiromi- Edmar Castaneda, the new quartet of Chris McBride, and the Cuban piano duo Chucho Vales and Gonzalo Rubalcaba. The noon concert series in the National Gallery of Umbria is quite different, with an almost chamber orchestra-like atmosphere. The American duo Steve Wilson and Lewis Nash will perform there, as well as the French duo Vincent Peirani and Emile Parisien, the Linda Oh quartet (whose current bass player is Pat Metheny), Luca Aquino and a band of musicians from the Jordanian National Orchesta. For jazz purists, the Morlacchi Theatre will host performances from Paolo Fresnu in duet with Uri Caine, as well as Fresnu performing the historic Gil Evans scores for Miles Davis (Quiet Nights and Sketches of Spain). The duo of Danilo Rea and Cristiana Pegoraro will also perform, as well the Giovanni Tomasso trio with Rita Marotulli, the extraordinary "one-man band" of Jacob Collier, the Gianluca Petrella 70s trio, Enrico Intra, and Francesco Cafiso. Tributes will centre around the 100th birthday of Thelonious Munk (two projects: "5 by 5 Monk" with five pianists on stage, and the Lydian Sound Orchestra), and that of Ella Fitzgerald (with Simona Molinari). Other tributes will be held for Frank Zappa (with Tankio Band), Astor Piazzolla (Daniele di Bonaventura with the Perugia Chamber Orchestra) and Fats Waller (with Gianni Cazzola). There will also be free live music all day long on two stages in Perugia's historic centre and by marching band Funk Off. Music workshops will be held in connection with the festival, as well as a performance by the finalists of the Conad Contest.