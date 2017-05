Romeo gave me 100,000-euro bribe says CONSIP's Gasparri (2)

Rome, May 8 - Former CONSIP exec Marco Gasparri told an investigating judge Monday that arrested Campania businessman Alfredo Romeo gave him a 100,000-euro bribe in exchange for advice and information on the civil service procurement agency's tenders. Gasparri is under investigation for corruption along with Romeo, who has been detained since March 1. Prosecutors may soon request a fast-track trial for both, judicial sources said. A probe into the allegedly illicitly obtained contracts of Romeo is continuing to use the services of the NOE environmental police even though a NOE captain, Giampaolo Scafarto, was placed under investigation for falsely attributing an incriminating phrase initially though to be about ex-premier Matteo Renzi's father Tiziano, which turned out not to be true. Tiziano Renzi is under investigation for alleged influence-peddling in the probe, which has also placed Sports Minister Luca Lotti under investigation for allegedly revealing judicial secrets. photo: Romeo