Renzi has 2-hr meeting with Obama in Milan hotel

Milan, May 8 - Democratic Party (PD) leader and former premier Matteo Renzi on Monday had a two-hour meeting at Milan's Park Hyatt Hotel with former US president Barack Obama. The two left the hotel in the same car to go to the Higher Institute for International Policy (ISPI), where they will dine with 16 Milanese entrepreneurs and businessmen. The pair were met with applause from a small waiting group when they appeared, before being rushed off. Journalists were unable to get close to them either at the hotel entrance or at the entrance to ISPI.