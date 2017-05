Lazio govt calls for 'urgent' trash measures (2)

Rome, May 8 - The Lazio regional government on Monday urged Rome city council to enact "urgent, credible and effective measures" to avert "ever more intolerable" trash crises in the Italian capital. Regional Environment and Waste Councillor Mauro Buschini said "revolutionary plans may be thrilling, but the normal, ordinary everyday management needs concrete, swift and decisive solutions". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi has been grappling with a rising series of waste and rubbish emergencies since she took office nearly a year ago.