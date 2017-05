Mattarella says 'enthusiastic' abt pope (2)

Buenos Aires, May 8 - President Sergio Mattarella told students at an Italian school in Buenos Aires Monday that he was "enthusiastic about Pope Francis". He said the Argentinian pope "is very much loved and is ever more a point of reference in the world. I'm enthusiastic about him". Mattarella was speaking at the Cristoforo Colombo school ahead of a meeting with President Mauricio Macri at the Casa Rosada.