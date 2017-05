Man nabbed for attacking daughter

Reggio Emilia, May 8 - Italian police have arrested a 43-year-old man of Indian origin on suspicion of repeatedly attacking his daughter because he wanted to have a son and not a daughter. The girl, in her early teens, asked neighbors for help Saturday after her drunken father attacked the door of her bedroom with a knife after previously beating her, the latest in a series of beatings of the girl and her mother, sources said. The incidnt took place near Reggio Emila.