Fugitive 'Ndrangheta boss nabbed

Reggio Calabria, May 8 - Italian police on Monday arrested a fugitive boss in the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia who was set to be listed among Italy's 30 most-wanted men. Rocco Barbaro, 52, was captured in the home of one of his daughters in Calabria. He went on the lam in 2015, fleeing an arrest warrant issued in Milan for mafia conspiracy and fraudulently claiming assets. The Barbaro clan is said to dominate the cocaine trade in Lombardy and Calabria. 'Ndrangheta, Italy's richest and most powerful mafia, controls the European cocaine trade.