Don't sell off NPls on the cheap - Vegas

Milan, May 8 - Italian bourse rgulator CONSOB chief Giuseppe Vegas on Monday warned against selling off non-performing loans (NPLs) too cheaply. "Haste may prove to be a bad counselor", in getting rid of the high level of NPLs in the Italian banking system, Vegas said in his annual report. "There is a risk of opening up gaping holes in balance sheets, and foreign investment funds are getting the scent of a very good deal," he said.