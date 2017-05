Vegas calls for single European bank authority to flank ECB

Milan, May 8 - CONSOB chief Giuseppe Vegas on Monday called for a single European bourse regulator to flank the European Central Bank. Vegas said in his annual report that European financial union also spelled the need for "an authority for financial markets that positions itself in a specular and symmetrical way with respect to the role of the ECB in the banking sphere". He said "a simplification is to be wished for" and that "the present architecture of the system of financial supervision, in force since 2011, deserved to be reconsidered".