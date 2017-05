Soccer: Bottura to cook for Juve-Monaco VIPs

Turin, May 8 - Celebrity chef Massimo Bottura will cook for VIP guests at Juventus Stadium when the Italian champions play Monaco in the return leg of their Champions League semi-final tomorrow night. Bottura, whose Osteria Francescana was recently voted the world's second best restaurant, will cook for the guests of the stadium's exclusive Gianni and Umberto Agnelli Club. Juve hold a 3-0 lead after the first leg.