Waste plant blazing near Rome impounded

Rome
08/05/2017
Rome, May 8 - A waste plant that has been burning for three days at Pomezia near Rome has been impounded to verify the presence of dioxin in the fumes that have been billowing out onto nearby towns and crops, judicial sources said Monday. Prosecutors in nearby Velletri said they would hold a "summit" on the case on Friday. The prosecutors said they had opened a probe into whether the management of the Eco X plant had acted "correctly". The fire has greatly subsides since it sent a kilometres-long plume of smoke out on Friday, shutting down the nearby Pontina highway. The effects on crops are being verified after it was reported that the plant's roof contained asbestos.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Una donna rumena ha il cellulare del 78enne sparito
di Domenico Marino
Potenza del Giro? Accorinti non ci sta
di Lucio D'Amico
Quando nel 2011 Accorinti sparava a zero...
di Lucio D'Amico
«Sedotta e abbandonata da un prete». Adesso spunta anche un file audio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
Panorama mozzafiato per la Merkel
di Emanuele Cammaroto
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online