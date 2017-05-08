Rome

Waste plant blazing near Rome impounded

Probe into management action

Rome, May 8 - A waste plant that has been burning for three days at Pomezia near Rome has been impounded to verify the presence of dioxin in the fumes that have been billowing out onto nearby towns and crops, judicial sources said Monday. Prosecutors in nearby Velletri said they would hold a "summit" on the case on Friday. The prosecutors said they had opened a probe into whether the management of the Eco X plant had acted "correctly". The fire has greatly subsides since it sent a kilometres-long plume of smoke out on Friday, shutting down the nearby Pontina highway. The effects on crops are being verified after it was reported that the plant's roof contained asbestos.

