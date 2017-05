Soru cleared of tax evasion on appeal (2)

Cagliari, May 8 - Renato Soru, the founder of Italian telecommunications group Tiscali, was cleared on appeal of tax evasion by a Cagliari court on Monday. The ruling overturns a three-year sentence handed down at the first-instance trial to the MEP, a member of Premier Paolo Gentiloni's Democratic Party (PD) and Sardinia governor from 2004 and 2008. The court upheld a request from prosecutors for Soru to be acquitted of three charges - on one count because the deed did not amount to a crime and because the deed did not occur in two others. The case regarded a multi-million loan by Soru's Andalas Ldt to Tiscali.